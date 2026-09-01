Modi at SCO Bishkek urges peace, counterterrorism, and border respect
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Modi made India's position clear on global issues.
Speaking at the summit and in a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin, with Shehbaz Sharif present and Xi Jinping in the audience, he pushed for resolving conflicts peacefully, fighting terrorism together, and respecting each country's borders.
Modi urges Putin end Russia-Ukraine conflict
Modi urged Putin to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying "We have to move from endless war to the end of war, which is in humanity's interest. All issues should be resolved soon."
He highlighted how ongoing wars mess with trade and energy, especially hurting developing countries.
He also pressed for breaking up terror networks and called out projects like China's Belt and Road Initiative for ignoring sovereignty concerns, especially where they cross disputed regions.