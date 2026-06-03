Modi ends Europe tour with Tata Electronics ASML semiconductor deal
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a tour of the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, making some big moves for India-Europe teamwork.
The trip focused on boosting partnerships in tech, sustainability, and defense.
One standout moment: Tata Electronics signed a strategic partnership with ASML to support India's semiconductor ecosystem, alongside its ongoing semiconductor fab project in Dholera, Gujarat—a major boost for Indian tech.
India deepens tech and green ties
Modi's visit saw India and Sweden launch new projects in AI, 6G tech, and quantum computing.
With Norway, India rolled out a Green Strategic Partnership focused on clean energy and electric mobility.
In Italy, Modi and Meloni announced the launch of INNOVIT India and emphasized cooperation in supercomputing.
All in all? Europe is becoming a key player in India's plans for innovation and sustainability.