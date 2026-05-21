Modi gifting melody to Meloni triggers Parle production surge
India
Parle's Melody toffee just got a major spotlight moment, thanks to a viral video of Prime Minister Modi gifting a pack to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday.
The buzz was so big that Parle called it its "biggest campaign" in the brand's history and immediately ramped up production.
Melody sales surge, Parle boosts supply
Melody sales shot up overnight, especially online, leading Parle to boost supply right away.
The company is now planning more promotions and thanked the PM for the recognition.
Already sold in 100-plus countries, Melody might soon get even sweeter global reach: Parle says this moment shows just how far Indian brands can go.