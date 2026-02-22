Modi inaugurates ₹3,700cr semiconductor plant in Noida

Chips are the new oil, says PM

This new 48-acre plant will make display chips used in everything from smartphones to cars—think AI gadgets, EVs, and next-gen tech.

Modi said, "In the 20th century, nations that possessed oil gained prosperity and power. In the 21st century, that same power lies in small chips," highlighting how crucial they are for India's digital future.

The move also means more opportunities for startups and tech talent in UP, plus less reliance on imported chips.