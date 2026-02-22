Modi inaugurates ₹3,700cr semiconductor plant in Noida
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off a ₹3,700 crore semiconductor assembly and testing facility near Noida, thanks to a partnership between HCL Group and Foxconn.
This India Chip Private Limited project is expected to bring around 3,500 jobs by 2028 and puts Uttar Pradesh on the map for high-tech manufacturing.
Chips are the new oil, says PM
This new 48-acre plant will make display chips used in everything from smartphones to cars—think AI gadgets, EVs, and next-gen tech.
Modi said, "In the 20th century, nations that possessed oil gained prosperity and power. In the 21st century, that same power lies in small chips," highlighting how crucial they are for India's digital future.
The move also means more opportunities for startups and tech talent in UP, plus less reliance on imported chips.