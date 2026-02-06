'Pariksha pe Charcha' 9th edition: PM interacts with students 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during the 9th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" on Friday. This year, the event aims to reduce exam stress and promote holistic learning. More than 4.5 crore students, teachers, and parents have registered for the event through the MyGov portal, an Akashvani correspondent reported.

Interactive session 'Our goal should always be within reach' Speaking to students, he advised them to have faith in their own pattern. "No matter what your parents, or teachers, or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way..." He also says, "... Our goal should always be within reach, but not easily achievable... Always stay a step ahead of your teacher. 'Mann ko joto, fir mann ko jodo, aur fir padhai ke vishay rakho'."

Multi-city event Event to be held from 5 locations The 2026 edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" will be held from five locations, including PM Modi's residence in Delhi and regional centers in Coimbatore, Raipur, Dev Mogra, and Guwahati. The event will also be streamed live on WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and Spotify. The initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and aims to reshape students' examination experiences through confidence and positivity.

