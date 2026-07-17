Modi launches 7 Odisha stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched seven newly revamped railway stations across Odisha: Barpali, Balangir, Paralakhemundi, Talcher, Kesinga, Bimalgarh, and Baripada.
It's all part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme to modernize rail travel and make journeys smoother for everyone.
Modi stresses jobs, CM hails upgrades
Modi emphasized Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Everyone's support, everyone's development), and noted that these upgrades aren't just about comfy stations: they're set to create jobs and boost local economies.
The Chief Minister of Odisha praised both Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for modernizing Odisha's railway infrastructure.