Modi marks World Environment Day highlighting forest and wildlife gains
On June 5, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Environment Day by spotlighting India's environmental wins over the last decade: think more forests and a boost in wildlife numbers.
He credited these gains to teamwork, smart policies, and innovation, and gave a special shoutout to Mission LiFE for making sustainability a bigger part of daily life.
Narendra Modi urges Mission LiFE action
Modi encouraged everyone to double down on building a greener future together, "Guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future,' we will continue working toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable planet through the spirit of Mission LiFE."
Regional leaders like Goa's Pramod Sawant and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined in: Sawant urged sustainable habits for future generations, while Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's new eco-friendly economic approach.