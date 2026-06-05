Modi marks World Environment Day highlighting forest and wildlife gains

Narendra Modi urges Mission LiFE action

Modi encouraged everyone to double down on building a greener future together, "Guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future,' we will continue working toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable planet through the spirit of Mission LiFE."

Regional leaders like Goa's Pramod Sawant and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined in: Sawant urged sustainable habits for future generations, while Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's new eco-friendly economic approach.