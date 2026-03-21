Modi speaks to Iran's Pezeshkian, discusses West Asia tensions
India
On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi called Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to wish him Eid and Nowruz, but the chat was also about the rising tensions in West Asia in recent weeks.
Modi called out attacks on key infrastructure that are shaking up regional stability and putting global supply chains at risk.
Why India's interest in West Asia matters
Safe shipping lanes really matter here: India depends heavily on oil supplies that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, so any disruption could hit fuel prices hard.
Plus, a large Indian diaspora lives in the Gulf region, making their safety a top concern as attacks continue.
This call is part of India's push to keep trade flowing and look out for its people abroad.