Modi to launch over ₹24,800cr projects across Haryana Punjab Chandigarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off development projects worth over ₹24,800 crore across Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.
The big focus? Upgrading transport, healthcare, and education, plus the cool debut of India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.
Haryana Punjab Chandigarh to get upgrades
Haryana saw a boost with ₹14,700 crore invested in new highways (like the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway that'll cut Delhi-Katra travel to nearly six hours), medical colleges, and a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra.
In Chandigarh, PGIMER got advanced medical facilities and Punjab Engineering College scored new educational infrastructure.
Over in Punjab, 75 railway stations are getting revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme; plus new rail lines and services are set to make getting around easier for everyone.