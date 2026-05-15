Modi to meet Rob Jetten in Netherlands to discuss trade
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to catch up with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in the Netherlands as part of his Europe tour.
Their chat will center on boosting trade between India and the Netherlands, with a big focus on working together in semiconductors and green hydrogen.
India is hoping to supply Rotterdam's port with green hydrogen and use Dutch tech for underwater projects.
Netherlands invested $55 billion in India
The Netherlands has already invested $55 billion in India, making it a major partner.
Both countries are also looking to connect students through new university tie-ups: think IITs teaming up with top Dutch schools.
On top of that, they will discuss tackling global issues like terrorism and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.