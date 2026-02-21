'Modi-Trump deal' protest at India-US summit: What happened

BJP's response and IYC's stance

This protest quickly turned political. The BJP slammed the act as "anti-India" and staged protests in multiple cities, with BJP workers in Mumbai showing black flags to Rahul Gandhi, calling the move embarrassing for India.

Meanwhile, IYC's chief said it was a peaceful way to show young people's anger about unemployment and trade deals hurting farmers.

For many young folks watching, it's another reminder of how political tensions can spill into big public events—and how youth voices are pushing to be heard.