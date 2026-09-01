Modi urges diplomacy to resolve West Asia at Bishkek summit
At the SCO summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Modi called for resolving West Asia tensions through "dialogue and diplomacy," warning that ongoing conflicts could disrupt global energy and trade.
The summit wrapped up with the Bishkek Declaration, which condemned military strikes on Iran and pushed for peaceful solutions to issues like Palestine.
Modi urges SCO unity against terrorism
Modi also rallied SCO countries to join forces against terrorism, calling out double standards and stressing the need to cut off funding, recruitment, and safe havens.
To mark SCO's 25th anniversary, he pitched a strategic roadmap for the next 25 years focused on connectivity projects that respect each country's borders.
The group also agreed to work together on fighting drug addiction, protecting biodiversity, and developing the artificial intelligence industry.