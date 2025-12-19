Modi's Ethiopia visit: India and Africa get closer
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a visit to Ethiopia, marking a big step forward for India-Africa relations.
He got a warm welcome from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and even received a standing ovation in Ethiopia's Parliament—a sign that these ties really matter.
The trip also included a meeting with the African Union Chairperson at a state banquet, showing both sides are serious about working together.
Spotlight on education, tech, and investment
This visit upgraded the partnership between India and Ethiopia to cover not just politics but also education, security, and business.
There's a push to offer more scholarships and training for Ethiopian students.
Even without an official business team present, Ethiopia made it clear they want more Indian investment—especially since Indian companies have already put over $5 billion into the country.
Both sides are eyeing new projects in digital tech and artificial intelligence too.