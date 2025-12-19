Modi's Ethiopia visit: India and Africa get closer

Spotlight on education, tech, and investment

This visit upgraded the partnership between India and Ethiopia to cover not just politics but also education, security, and business.

There's a push to offer more scholarships and training for Ethiopian students.

Even without an official business team present, Ethiopia made it clear they want more Indian investment—especially since Indian companies have already put over $5 billion into the country.

Both sides are eyeing new projects in digital tech and artificial intelligence too.