Mogdi Honhaga surrenders to Rourkela police after leaving Maoist group India Mar 31, 2026

Mogdi Honhaga, just 19, turned herself in to police in Rourkela after leaving the Maoist group she had joined as a teen.

She said she faced mental and physical exploitation within the group, which pushed her to walk away.

Honhaga had been active in recruitment drives and even escaped an encounter earlier this year.