Mogdi Honhaga surrenders to Rourkela police after leaving Maoist group
India
Mogdi Honhaga, just 19, turned herself in to police in Rourkela after leaving the Maoist group she had joined as a teen.
She said she faced mental and physical exploitation within the group, which pushed her to walk away.
Honhaga had been active in recruitment drives and even escaped an encounter earlier this year.
Mogdi Honhaga eligible for Odisha benefits
Her surrender is being called a big win for security forces, and it highlights how more young people are rethinking their involvement with Maoists.
Thanks to Odisha's surrender policy, authorities say she will be eligible for benefits and compassionate assistance.