Mohali NIA court convicts 3 Kashmiri students over terror plotting

Jalandhar raid recovered rifle and explosives

The case goes back to a 2018 police raid on a Jalandhar hostel room where an AK-series rifle, magazines, live cartridges, explosives, and other incriminating material were found.

Investigators say Gulzar collected explosives and arms and ammunition following instructions conveyed through encrypted communication channels.

The NIA's probe included digital proof and testimony from 62 witnesses.

On June 3, the court convicted the three under several antiterror laws, including UAPA and the Arms Act.