Mohali NIA court convicts 3 Kashmiri students over terror plotting
A special NIA court in Mohali has found three Kashmiri students, Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat, and Mohammad Idris Shah, guilty of plotting terror attacks in India.
The trio was linked to the banned group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).
One other accused, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, was let off due to lack of evidence.
Jalandhar raid recovered rifle and explosives
The case goes back to a 2018 police raid on a Jalandhar hostel room where an AK-series rifle, magazines, live cartridges, explosives, and other incriminating material were found.
Investigators say Gulzar collected explosives and arms and ammunition following instructions conveyed through encrypted communication channels.
The NIA's probe included digital proof and testimony from 62 witnesses.
On June 3, the court convicted the three under several antiterror laws, including UAPA and the Arms Act.