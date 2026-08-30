Mohan Bhagwat urges environmental responsibility at Madison Square Garden
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke at the Universal Oneness Celebration in New York's Madison Square Garden, urging everyone to take personal responsibility for the environment.
He kept it simple: "One small thing at a time, one small step at a time, I will make life a sustaining life."
The event, organized by AHEAD, focused on how everyday actions can add up to real change.
Bhagwat links traditions to environmental duties
Bhagwat connected Indian traditions, like worshiping plants, to modern reminders such as Father's Day and Mother's Day, saying they help us remember our environmental duties.
He also mentioned RSS's Panchaparivartan initiative, which encourages people to start with themselves if they want society to improve.
Bhagwat urges actions over material comforts
He pointed out that humanity's ability to choose right from wrong means we all share responsibility for the planet.
Bhagwat reminded everyone that material comforts aren't everything; what really matters are actions that sustain both life and the environment.