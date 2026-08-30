Mohan Bhagwat urges environmental responsibility at Madison Square Garden

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke at the Universal Oneness Celebration in New York's Madison Square Garden, urging everyone to take personal responsibility for the environment.

He kept it simple: "One small thing at a time, one small step at a time, I will make life a sustaining life."

The event, organized by AHEAD, focused on how everyday actions can add up to real change.