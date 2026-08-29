Mohan Bhagwat urges harmony during US tour for RSS centenary
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on his US tour for the group's 100th anniversary, spoke at the "One World One Humanity" event in New York.
He called for religious harmony and shared values, saying, "Religions might be different, but humanity is one," and drew on India's idea that the world is one family.
Bhagwat backs interfaith dialogue, rejects exclusion
Bhagwat encouraged learning from ancient traditions and highlighted how India's culture has stayed strong through challenges.
He pushed back against divisive thinking with "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu."
He also talked about RSS efforts to support interfaith dialogue and serve communities without discrimination.