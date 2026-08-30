Mohan Bhagwat urges unity in diversity at Madison Square Garden

Bhagwat emphasized that everyone is equal, no matter their religion or beliefs, saying, "If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings."

Leaders from many faiths attended, echoing his call for togetherness.

He also shared a story about RSS volunteers helping victims, mostly Muslims, after the 1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision in India, showing service without bias.

At the same time, he criticized modern politics as self-serving and urged local communities to work together.

His visit did face some pushback from Zohran Mamdani, New York's first Indian-American and Muslim mayor, who accused RSS of having an exclusionary agenda.