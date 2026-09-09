Mohanlal Tiwari sets the Cafe Barrel ablaze after gutkha denial
India
A pub in Nagpur's Shivaji Nagar was set on fire early Sunday after a man wasn't allowed in because he had gutkha.
The man, Mohanlal Tiwari (31), a chef and restaurant owner, reportedly felt insulted when stopped at the door.
The incident left The Cafe Barrel with damages around ₹9 lakh.
Mohanlal Tiwari and Shubham Vishwakarma arrested
Still upset, Tiwari teamed up with his friend Shubham Vishwakarma (23) to get back at the pub: they poured gasoline inside and set it ablaze before running off.
Thanks to CCTV footage, both men were arrested.
"Both men have been arrested," said Rajesh Lohi, sub-inspector, Ambazhari Police Station.