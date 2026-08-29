Mons Joseph says Mullaperiyar committee will visit per SC order
India
Kerala's Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph says the Mullaperiyar dam committee will visit on September 1, following Supreme Court orders.
If the committee is not willing to do so, Kerala will approach the Supreme Court.
The dam's safety has been a big concern for Kerala.
Keralam hires new Mullaperiyar legal team
Keralam has brought in a new legal team to handle ongoing issues around Mullaperiyar, and Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph called out the previous government for not making the most of earlier positive reports.
Once the safety committee submits its report, Keralam will convene a high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss next steps.
Joseph also stressed that building a new dam is still Keralam's stance to finally put these safety worries to rest.