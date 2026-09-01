Monsoon returns across eastern India, Delhi-NCR could face storms
India
Monsoon is back in action across eastern India, with heavy rain and thunderstorms making a splash this week.
Thanks to a low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal teaming up with the monsoon trough, Delhi-NCR could see some serious moisture and stormy skies from Wednesday onwards.
Rain in Delhi-NCR, western UP, Haryana
The low-pressure area is moving westward, so expect more rain in Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and parts of Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday onwards.
Localized intense showers may also lead to waterlogging and local disruptions.
Rainy weather should stick around through the weekend, so keep your umbrellas handy!