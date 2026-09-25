Monsoon withdrawal leaves Delhi's AQI at 145, IMD forecasts rain

With the monsoon saying goodbye, Delhi's air is already getting worse: AQI has slipped to 145 (not great, but not the worst).

The IMD says we will get some light rain and breezy winds on Saturday, which might help a bit.

Daytime temperatures have cooled off to 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and nights are more comfortable at 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, so at least there is that.