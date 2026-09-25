Monsoon withdrawal leaves Delhi's AQI at 145, IMD forecasts rain
India
With the monsoon saying goodbye, Delhi's air is already getting worse: AQI has slipped to 145 (not great, but not the worst).
The IMD says we will get some light rain and breezy winds on Saturday, which might help a bit.
Daytime temperatures have cooled off to 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and nights are more comfortable at 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, so at least there is that.
Paddy harvesting begins in North India
Paddy harvesting has begun in North India, and satellites detected 51 fire counts in six states by September 24.
Less rain means drier soil, which can kick up more dust if showers do not come through.
With El Nino making weather even trickier and paddy harvesting season ahead, pollution could spike further in the coming months.