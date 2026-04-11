Dehradun: Man arrested for spying for ISI-linked terrorist

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has arrested a 29-year-old man, Vikrant Kashyap, for allegedly collaborating with a Pakistan-based terrorist. The accused is said to have been working under the instructions of an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent and Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, according to a report by PTI. The report cited STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh as saying that Kashyap shared locations and photographs of government and defense establishments in Dehradun with his handlers in Pakistan.

Investigation details Avenging Moosewala's death motive for Kashyap During his interrogation, Kashyap reportedly revealed that he was a fan of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and wanted to avenge his death. Moosewala was killed in May 2022 by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district. Kashyap had allegedly been communicating with Bhatti and other handlers through Instagram and WhatsApp. He was also instructed to film important locations such as police stations, ISBT, police headquarters, etc., for future bombings.

Attack plans STF recovered can of spray paint from Kashyap Kashyap was also reportedly asked to spray-paint "Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)" on the walls of important buildings in Dehradun. He was promised money and relocation to Dubai via Nepal for his work. The STF claimed to have recovered a .32-bore pistol, seven live cartridges, and a can of spray paint from Kashyap's possession during the arrest.

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