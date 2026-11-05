Mooting committee to re-examine UGC's equity rules: Centre tells SC 

The Supreme Court bench also highlighted the importance of taking care of every student.

"Why don't you revisit the UGC Regulations?" the court asked.

Mehta responded, "The government has taken a decision that every student should be taken care of. Nobody should have any apprehension. Nobody should feel dissatisfied."

The Centre sought more time to look into the regulations, after which the court deferred further hearings in this matter.

The case will be heard after four weeks.