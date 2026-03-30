More than 200 sick after Ram Navami meal in Bettanahalli
India
More than 200 people in Bettanahalli village, near Bengaluru, got sick around 10pm on Sunday after eating food served at a Ram Navami celebration.
People started feeling unwell with stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea around 10pm and were quickly taken to hospitals for treatment.
Health teams check homes, samples tested
Health teams jumped into action with door-to-door checks to spot more cases and help those affected.
While some locals were upset about the delay from other officials, health workers responded quickly.
Officials are now testing food and water samples to find out what went wrong, raising fresh concerns about food safety at public events.