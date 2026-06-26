More than 40 Rajasthan families claim boycott over ghee malpua
India
More than 40 families in a Rajasthan village say they're being socially boycotted just because ghee malpua, a traditional sweet, wasn't served at a funeral feast.
It all started with one family skipping the dessert, which upset others, and soon the boycott spread to anyone who supported them.
Officials investigate families denied water groceries
These families say they're now blocked from buying water and groceries, and left out of local events.
Local officials have started investigating and promised to help resolve things, highlighting how old social customs can still impact lives today.