More than 68 transport unions begin 3-day Delhi NCR strike

Drivers demand fare revision, ECC rollback

Drivers are frustrated with shrinking earnings and blame both rising costs and high commissions from apps like Uber and Ola: some say their take-home pay has dropped.

The unions want updated fares that actually reflect today's expenses, a rollback of the new Environment Compensation Charge (ECC), and tighter rules for app-based cab companies.

Not all groups are on board though: Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh isn't striking and will keep running as usual.