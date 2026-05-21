More than 68 transport unions begin 3-day Delhi NCR strike
Getting around Delhi-NCR just got trickier: more than 68 transport unions have started a three-day strike (May 21-23), so expect disruptions to cabs, autos and taxis.
The main reason? Drivers say fares haven't changed for nearly 15 years, even though fuel prices keep climbing (petrol is now ₹98.64 per liter, diesel ₹91.58 per liter, CNG ₹80.09 per kilogram).
Drivers demand fare revision, ECC rollback
Drivers are frustrated with shrinking earnings and blame both rising costs and high commissions from apps like Uber and Ola: some say their take-home pay has dropped.
The unions want updated fares that actually reflect today's expenses, a rollback of the new Environment Compensation Charge (ECC), and tighter rules for app-based cab companies.
Not all groups are on board though: Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh isn't striking and will keep running as usual.