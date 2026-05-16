Most banks open today across India with Sikkim closed

Tripura closure Eid dates RBI rule

If you are planning ahead, here is what is coming up: Banks in Tripura will be closed on May 26 for Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday.

Most states will have a holiday on May 27 for Bakri Eid (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, and Bihar), and some places like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan will also observe it on May 28.

The RBI keeps things simple: banks close only on second and fourth Saturdays each month, as well as regional and state holidays.