Mother and lover allegedly poisoned 3 Sangrur siblings using sweets
India
A heartbreaking story from Punjab's Sangrur district: three siblings, six-year-old Jasnoor Kaur, five-year-old Armandeep Singh, and two-and-a-half-year-old Rehandeep Singh, died after eating sweets on Raksha Bandhan.
What first looked like food poisoning turned out to be much darker: their mother allegedly teamed up with her lover to poison them.
Their father, a truck driver, suspected something was off and reported it to the police.
Herbicide laced sweets Lovepreet Kaur arrested
Investigators found the sweets were laced with herbicide.
The mother, Lovepreet Kaur, who reportedly met her partner Harjit Singh on Instagram, has been arrested, while Singh is still on the run.
The case has left locals stunned and shaken as police continue their search for answers.