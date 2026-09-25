Mother and lover allegedly poisoned 3 Sangrur siblings using sweets

A heartbreaking story from Punjab's Sangrur district: three siblings, six-year-old Jasnoor Kaur, five-year-old Armandeep Singh, and two-and-a-half-year-old Rehandeep Singh, died after eating sweets on Raksha Bandhan.

What first looked like food poisoning turned out to be much darker: their mother allegedly teamed up with her lover to poison them.

Their father, a truck driver, suspected something was off and reported it to the police.