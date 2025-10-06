MP: 14 kids die after consuming cough syrup laced with
In a heartbreaking turn of events, 14 children in Madhya Pradesh lost their lives after taking Coldrif cough syrup, which was found to contain toxic diethylene glycol.
The state government quickly suspended key drug officials and linked the deaths to syrup made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu.
The tragedy has left families devastated and raised serious questions about medicine safety.
CM Yadav orders drug controller's transfer, investigates 2 more deaths
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the transfer of the drug controller and is investigating two more similar child deaths.
Dr. Praveen Soni, who prescribed the tainted syrup, has been arrested and suspended, while Sresan Pharmaceuticals faces criminal charges for unsafe practices.
Political leaders are demanding stricter drug safety rules—one called these deaths "government murders"—and authorities have started recalling potentially dangerous syrups across the state.