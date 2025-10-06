MP: 14 kids die after consuming cough syrup laced with India Oct 06, 2025

In a heartbreaking turn of events, 14 children in Madhya Pradesh lost their lives after taking Coldrif cough syrup, which was found to contain toxic diethylene glycol.

The state government quickly suspended key drug officials and linked the deaths to syrup made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu.

The tragedy has left families devastated and raised serious questions about medicine safety.