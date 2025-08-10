MP: Man needs surgery after being cut by nylon kite string
Just days after authorities banned Chinese nylon kite strings in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, four people were hurt in separate incidents on Saturday.
Among them, 28-year-old Sameer Khan suffered serious neck injuries when a string wrapped around him while he was riding his bike—he needed surgery and 25 stitches.
Another couple, Anand and Muskan Gosar, also got cut by these sharp threads while out on their motorcycle.
Police have detained 2 shopkeepers for questioning
Following the accidents, police cracked down on shops selling the banned strings and detained two shopkeepers for questioning already.
Locals have been asked to report anyone selling or using these dangerous threads by calling helplines 7049162265 or 7049127466.
Authorities say they're taking strict action to keep everyone safe.