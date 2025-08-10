MP: Man needs surgery after being cut by nylon kite string India Aug 10, 2025

Just days after authorities banned Chinese nylon kite strings in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, four people were hurt in separate incidents on Saturday.

Among them, 28-year-old Sameer Khan suffered serious neck injuries when a string wrapped around him while he was riding his bike—he needed surgery and 25 stitches.

Another couple, Anand and Muskan Gosar, also got cut by these sharp threads while out on their motorcycle.