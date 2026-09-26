Mritunjay Kumar Narayan visits Ladakh for 2027 census inclusion
India
India's Registrar general and census commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, dropped by Ladakh this week to see how things are shaping up for the 2027 census.
The big goal? Making sure even the remotest and toughest-to-reach spots (think freezing weather and mountain villages) aren't left out.
Narayan seeks app feedback in Kargil
Narayan met with local officials to talk about progress, field readiness, and how teams are working together, including with groups like the Air Force.
He also got direct feedback from census workers in Kargil about the census mobile application they are using to collect data across an estimated 637 enumeration blocks in Ladakh.
Narayan specifically sought feedback on the functioning of the census mobile application.