MSRTC to raise Maharashtra bus fares 13.56% from midnight
India
Heads up, if you travel by MSRTC busses in Maharashtra, fares are set to rise by 13.56% starting at midnight between July 17 and 18.
This move comes as the State Transport Authority tries to keep up with higher costs for diesel, staff salaries, and maintenance.
MSRTC runs over 14,000 busses and carries about 5.5 million passengers daily.
MSRTC says hike replaces seasonal surcharge
This fare increase will replace the usual seasonal surcharge that was extended until July 31.
MSRTC says global tensions have pushed diesel prices and even spare parts higher, making this revision necessary to keep busses running smoothly for everyone.