Mukesh Kumar Joshi struck by stray bullet in Dehradun shootout
India
A night out in Dehradun took a tragic turn when Retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi, 74, was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout on Monday.
What first looked like road rage turned out to be fallout from a heated argument over a bar bill the night before, which got so tense it led to property damage and spilled into the next day.
Police arrest 4 including bar owner
Police have arrested four people, including the bar owner, after discovering that the two groups involved kept their feud going with a vehicle chase and gunfire.
Officers recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from nearby bushes, sealed off the bar, and are now working to cancel its license while searching for others linked to the shooting.