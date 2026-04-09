Multiple landslides hit North Sikkim; over 1,000 stranded
What's the story
The Indian Army has successfully rescued 135 tourists stranded in North Sikkim after multiple landslides cut road connectivity. Around 1,000 tourists are still stranded in Lachen, with ongoing attempts to ensure their rescue as soon as possible, according to officials. The rescue operation is being conducted by the Trishakti Corps under Eastern Command amid heavy snowfall.
Rescue mission
Operation Him Setu launched to rescue stranded tourists
The Army has launched "Operation Him Setu" to rescue the stranded tourists. Critical passes have been opened and alternate routes activated as part of this operation. So far, 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been moved out with Army vehicles towing civilian vehicles across steep, snowbound stretches, officials said.
Emergency response
Medical emergencies, immediate assistance prioritized
Officials have said that medical emergencies and those requiring immediate assistance are being prioritized in the ongoing rescue efforts. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is also working closely with the Army to clear roads, remove snow, and restore connectivity despite challenging terrain and weather conditions. An Army official said, "Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of every citizen." The landslides have disrupted road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang, an area near the India-China border.