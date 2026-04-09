Multiple landslides hit North Sikkim; over 1,000 stranded 

The Army has launched "Operation Him Setu" to rescue the stranded tourists. Critical passes have been opened and alternate routes activated as part of this operation. So far, 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been moved out with Army vehicles towing civilian vehicles across steep, snowbound stretches, officials said.

Emergency response

Medical emergencies, immediate assistance prioritized

Officials have said that medical emergencies and those requiring immediate assistance are being prioritized in the ongoing rescue efforts. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is also working closely with the Army to clear roads, remove snow, and restore connectivity despite challenging terrain and weather conditions. An Army official said, "Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of every citizen." The landslides have disrupted road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang, an area near the India-China border.