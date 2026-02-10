Mumbai: 18-year-old boy falls from overcrowded local train, dies India Feb 10, 2026

On Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Soham Sachin Kathre lost his life after falling from an overcrowded local train between Kalwa and Mumbra.

He was on his way to take his very first HSC exam—a big milestone for any student—when the packed train made it hard for him to keep his balance near the door.