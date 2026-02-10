Mumbai: 18-year-old boy falls from overcrowded local train, dies
India
On Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Soham Sachin Kathre lost his life after falling from an overcrowded local train between Kalwa and Mumbra.
He was on his way to take his very first HSC exam—a big milestone for any student—when the packed train made it hard for him to keep his balance near the door.
Police have registered an accidental death case
Passersby quickly alerted authorities, and police rushed Soham to a nearby government hospital. Sadly, he was declared dead on arrival.
Senior Inspector Archana Dusane confirmed that Soham fell from the footboard area of the crowded train, and police have registered an accidental death case.