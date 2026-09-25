Mumbai 8th in Knight Frank index after 6.2% luxury rise
India
Mumbai just landed the eighth spot in Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index for the second quarter of 2026, thanks to a 6.2% jump in high-end home prices, over twice the global average of 2.6%.
The index tracks luxury property price trends across 46 cities worldwide.
Tokyo posts 50.7% luxury surge
Tokyo took the crown with a massive 50.7% price surge, while Manila and Dubai followed at 14.6% and 10.9%.
Bengaluru and New Delhi also made the list at 12th and 17th.
According to Knight Frank India's Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, Mumbai's strong demand for premium homes comes down to great locations, quality builds, and unique offerings, proving the city is a major player on the world real estate stage.