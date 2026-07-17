Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train officially on track for 2027 launch
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is officially on track, with the first section set to launch in 2027.
Next-gen E10 Shinkansen trains will join the lineup in the early 2030s, but for now, existing high-speed trains will kick things off.
Despite some criticism from a former Japanese Justice Minister, Indian officials say everything's moving smoothly and cooperation with Japan remains strong.
Mumbai Ahmedabad corridor uses Shinkansen tech
This 508-kilometer corridor will link Mumbai and Ahmedabad through 12 stations using Japan's famous Shinkansen tech.
The ride will cut travel time to just over two hours for express services (pretty speedy!)
Funding comes partly from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and officials clarified that international standards were followed for signaling, even though Japan didn't submit a proposal for that part.