Mumbai begins Ganesh immersions with vibrant farewells at water bodies
Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol immersions began on September 25, 2026.
The city was buzzing with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya and lively dhol-tasha beats as crowds gathered for the final pujas and processions.
After 12 days of celebrations, devotees were giving Lord Ganesha a vibrant send-off at water bodies across the city.
Mumbai police and BMC staff deployed
To keep things running smoothly, over 24,000 police officers and 25,000 BMC staff were on duty, handling traffic, guiding processions, and making sure everyone stayed safe.
Authorities set up artificial ponds with lifeguards and emergency teams ready to help.
With processions proceeding toward Girgaon Chowpatty, officials encouraged everyone to use designated immersion sites and follow safety rules so the celebrations could go on worry-free into the night.