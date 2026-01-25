Mumbai, Bengaluru: Dating app users hit by restaurant scams
A sneaky scam is making the rounds in Mumbai and Bengaluru, where fake profiles on dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, OKCupid, and Aisle lure people to restaurants.
Once there, scammers order pricey items—think Blue Label whisky or hookah—that aren't even on the menu and then disappear.
The unsuspecting date is left with a shockingly high bill, sometimes as much as ₹61K.
Victims face threats; police crack down
If victims hesitate to pay up, restaurant staff have reportedly threatened them with bouncers at spots like The Godfather Club, and a Reddit warning about Blr Chakna Bar alleges women lured men and inflated bills, and victims have been reported to be pressured or intimidated into paying.
Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj helped expose these scams after connecting with 12 victims.
Police have already arrested a group of 22 people in Mumbai—including a restaurant manager—and investigations are underway in Mumbai, while complaints have been reported in Bengaluru.