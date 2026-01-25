Mumbai, Bengaluru: Dating app users hit by restaurant scams

Victims face threats; police crack down

If victims hesitate to pay up, restaurant staff have reportedly threatened them with bouncers at spots like The Godfather Club, and a Reddit warning about Blr Chakna Bar alleges women lured men and inflated bills, and victims have been reported to be pressured or intimidated into paying.

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj helped expose these scams after connecting with 12 victims.

Police have already arrested a group of 22 people in Mumbai—including a restaurant manager—and investigations are underway in Mumbai, while complaints have been reported in Bengaluru.