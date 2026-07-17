Mumbai BMC to label trees after death of Vihan Srivastava
India
Mumbai's BMC is planning a citywide survey to label trees as "dangerous," "very dangerous," or "healthy" after heavy rains led to hundreds of trees and branches falling.
This move comes in response to the tragic loss of 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, who died when a tree collapsed on his school van in Chembur.
BMC to audit trees with experts
BMC is teaming up with experts to check each tree's age, species, stability, and location, basically building a database so risky trees can be spotted early.
Experts also suggested updating pruning procedures and root analysis.
Plus, a booklet on tree care is being considered, and the BMC has proposed creating biodiversity zones, including bamboo cultivation, as part of a future action plan.