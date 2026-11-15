Mumbai CNG hiked to ₹91.50/kg, drivers seek higher fares
Mumbai just saw another CNG price hike, now at ₹91.50 per kg, which has auto and taxi drivers pushing for higher fares to keep up.
This is the second increase in a month, making rides more expensive to run for about 470,000 autos and 200,000 taxis across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Mahanagar Gas cites imported gas costs
Mahanagar Gas says global issues like pricier imported gas and Middle East tensions are behind the jump.
Unions want minimum fares raised from ₹27 to ₹29, citing rising fuel and maintenance costs.
Good news: piped cooking gas prices aren't changing for now, so home kitchens are safe.
Meter recalibration is ongoing and should wrap up by November 30.