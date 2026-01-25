Mumbai cops arrested for stealing cash, gold in immigration raid
India
Four Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Cell officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold jewelry during a raid at a Bangladeshi woman's home.
The incident happened about a month ago and came to light after a social activist reported the theft.
Senior police took the complaint seriously and launched an immediate inquiry.
What happened next
After checking witness statements and verifying details, police said a preliminary inquiry found the nature of the complaint to be genuine.
An FIR was registered against the four officers under relevant sections of the law, and all four officers were quickly taken into custody.
A senior officer commented, "No one is above the law," as the investigation continues.