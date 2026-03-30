Mumbai dabbawalas pause tiffin deliveries March 30 to April 4

Mumbai dabbawalas urge no salary deductions

This tradition has been going strong for over 135 years, among dabbawalas from rural regions such as Maval, Mulshi, Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, Akole and Sangamner who use this time for village fairs and cultural events.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has urged customers not to deduct salaries during the break.

So if you're a regular customer or commuter, plan ahead: pack your own lunch or order in until the service resumes.