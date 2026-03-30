Mumbai dabbawalas pause tiffin deliveries March 30 to April 4
Mumbai's legendary dabbawalas are taking their yearly break from March 30 to April 4, 2026.
During this time, all tiffin deliveries across the city and suburbs will be paused as the dabbawalas head home for important religious rituals dedicated to their village deity.
If you depend on these lunchboxes, you'll need to sort out your own meals for six days (March 30-April 4, 2026).
Mumbai dabbawalas urge no salary deductions
This tradition has been going strong for over 135 years, among dabbawalas from rural regions such as Maval, Mulshi, Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, Akole and Sangamner who use this time for village fairs and cultural events.
The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has urged customers not to deduct salaries during the break.
So if you're a regular customer or commuter, plan ahead: pack your own lunch or order in until the service resumes.