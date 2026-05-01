Mumbai family of 4 dies after eating watermelon, poisoning suspected
India
A family of four in Mumbai tragically died after eating watermelon around 1am after a Saturday dinner, but investigators now think poisoning may be the real cause.
Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and their daughters Zainab and Ayesha all fell sick with vomiting and diarrhea just hours after a dinner party, and sadly didn't make it to morning.
Morphine found in Abdullah Dokadia's system
Tests found morphine in Abdullah's system, making police focus on possible poisoning instead of food contamination.
The watermelon is being checked for toxins, and police are talking to other dinner guests who consumed biryani but stayed healthy.
Doctors are holding off on final answers until more lab results come in.