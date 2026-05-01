Mumbai family of 4 dies after eating watermelon, poisoning suspected India May 01, 2026

A family of four in Mumbai tragically died after eating watermelon around 1am after a Saturday dinner, but investigators now think poisoning may be the real cause.

Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and their daughters Zainab and Ayesha all fell sick with vomiting and diarrhea just hours after a dinner party, and sadly didn't make it to morning.