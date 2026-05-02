Mumbai food vendors struggle as commercial LPG cylinder prices rise
India
Mumbai's food vendors are feeling the heat after a recent spike in commercial LPG cylinder prices.
From vada pav stalls to tea shops and cloud kitchens, many are now raising prices or cutting menu items just to stay afloat, making it tougher for both business owners and their regulars.
Baban Yadav drops samosas, raises ₹3
Baban Yadav, a local vada pav vendor, said he will raise his prices by ₹3 and dropped samosas from his menu because of rising costs.
I have cut down on my menu as I see less turnaround time for business.
Some customers say the hikes will affect poor and migrant workers. Even tea shops have been affected.