Mumbai fuel prices rise gasoline ₹106.64 per liter diesel ₹93.14
India
Fuel just got pricier in Mumbai: gasoline now costs ₹106.64 per liter (up by ₹3.10) and diesel is at ₹93.14 (a ₹3.11 jump).
These hikes are mainly because global crude oil prices are rising due to the Middle East conflict, making Mumbai one of the most expensive cities for fuel in India.
Prime Minister Modi urges fuel saving
Mumbai's new rates are higher than other big cities, where gasoline is at ₹97.18 and diesel at ₹88.84 after their own recent hikes.
Since India imports a major share of its crude oil requirements, international issues like shipping disruptions hit prices hard here.
With expenses going up, Prime Minister Modi has asked everyone to save fuel (think public transport or working from home) to help keep costs down for all.