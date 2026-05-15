Mumbai fuel prices rise gasoline ₹106.64 per liter diesel ₹93.14

Prime Minister Modi urges fuel saving

Mumbai's new rates are higher than other big cities, where gasoline is at ₹97.18 and diesel at ₹88.84 after their own recent hikes.

Since India imports a major share of its crude oil requirements, international issues like shipping disruptions hit prices hard here.

With expenses going up, Prime Minister Modi has asked everyone to save fuel (think public transport or working from home) to help keep costs down for all.