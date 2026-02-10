Mumbai man poses as doctor, gives injections to patient
In Navi Mumbai, a 30-year-old ward boy named Sandesh Pashte has been charged with culpable homicide and impersonating a doctor after a 21-year-old woman, Prachiti Bhuvad, died shortly after receiving injections he gave her.
Prachiti's family, not knowing he wasn't qualified, called him for help when she felt unwell due to PCOS. After getting the injections at home, she collapsed within minutes.
Pashte was arrested soon after the complaint was filed
Prachiti's family rushed her to the hospital but she was declared dead before admission. Her father filed a police complaint the next day.
Pashte was arrested quickly and is now being investigated—not just for this case but also to see if there are other victims of his fake medical practice.
A post-mortem will confirm if the injections caused her death.