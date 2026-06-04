Mumbai monsoon to bring 24 high tide days this year

BMC warns people to avoid seashores

The first wave of high-tide days hits June 14-19, with waves between 4.6 and 4.9 meters tall.

BMC is asking everyone to steer clear of seashores during these times for safety.

They've placed lifeguards and marshals at key spots and set up shelters for people in low-lying areas, since heavy rain plus high tides can lead to waterlogging.

Fisherfolk are also being told to keep boats away from rocky shores until things calm down.