Mumbai Police deploy 17K personnel for New Year's Eve India Dec 30, 2025

Mumbai Police are gearing up big time for New Year's Eve on December 31, 2025.

Over 17,000 personnel will be out across the city to keep celebrations safe and smooth as crowds hit public spots, malls, hotels, and religious gatherings.

The operation is under the guidance of the Commissioner and supervision of senior officers to make sure everyone can ring in the new year without worries.