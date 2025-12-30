Mumbai Police deploy 17K personnel for New Year's Eve
Mumbai Police are gearing up big time for New Year's Eve on December 31, 2025.
Over 17,000 personnel will be out across the city to keep celebrations safe and smooth as crowds hit public spots, malls, hotels, and religious gatherings.
The operation is under the guidance of the Commissioner and supervision of senior officers to make sure everyone can ring in the new year without worries.
Who's keeping watch?
The security team is stacked: from top brass like Additional and Deputy Commissioners to nearly 14,200 constables.
Special squads—think Quick Response Teams and Bomb Detection units—will be stationed at busy places.
There'll also be extra checkpoints (nakabandis) and more patrolling where crowds get thick.
Getting around & staying safe
Traffic police will help keep roads moving so you can get to your parties without a headache.
Cops are asking everyone to celebrate responsibly and follow the rules so things stay chill for all.
If you need help or spot trouble, just call helplines 100 or 112—they've got your back.